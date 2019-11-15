Boundary extension to be done legally: Kumar

The Local Government ministry needs to get the boundary extensions for rural areas done legally in order to be incorporated in the municipal council frontier.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this exercise will be carried out this year since garbage collection services are being extended to the rural areas.

Town rates will also be applicable to rural dwellers.

“We should not be treating rural areas differently. Rural areas should be part and parcel of the municipal council so that when we provide those services, we can provide it to rural areas.”

Kumar says the boundary extension involves many municipal councils and is not an easy process therefore there is no set timeline.

She adds before the rural areas came under the rural local authorities which do not have money to provide garbage collection services.