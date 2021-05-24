Home

Bose Vanua to elect new Tui Macuata

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:55 pm
President elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere receiving medal from outgoing President Jioji Konrote. [Source: Fijian Government]

A Bose Vanua or a meeting of the chiefs of Macuata province will be called soon to elect a new Tui Macuata after Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was elected Head of State yesterday.

Tui Namuka Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu says this is normal protocol.

Ratu Tevita says when he is ready, Ratu Wiliame will inform the Itaukei Affairs office to call for a sitting of the Bose Vanua.

Article continues after advertisement

This will then be relayed to all chiefs in the 12 districts of Macuata who will then elect a new paramount chief for the people of the province.

Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodalo says the chiefs also have a duty towards the Tui Macuata in his election as President.

The Bose Vanua will convene a traditional ceremony for Ratu Wiliame as he assumes Presidency to show their appreciation and support.

Ratu Ilisaniti says this is extremely important because it’s the first time a son of the province who also happens to be their paramount chief, has been chosen the President of Fiji.

