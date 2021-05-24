Home

News

Bose Vanua shows support for President-elect

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North
November 3, 2021 6:10 am

The Bose Vanua of the chiefs of Macuata supports President-Elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate says Ratu Wiliame has made the province and Vanua Levu proud for being the first Macuata high chief to be elected to the Presidency.

Speaking at the Bose Vanua, Ratu Jone says the Vanua o Caumatalevu is honoured to have one of its sons lead the country and Ratu WIliame can bank on the chiefs for support.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated the chiefs now have a big task ahead of them in carrying on the work the Tui Macuata has done in all aspects of society including the church, the people, the business community, and the people.

Tui Mali Ratu Apenisa Bogiso says Ratu Wiliame’s election to the Presidency is God’s calling for the Tuimacuata.

Ratu Apenisa says the whole of the Macuata Province couldn’t be more proud of having its high chief lead the country over the next course of years.

He adds the chiefs are rallying behind the Tui Macuata and urged him to continue to make the Vanua o Caumatalevu proud as he assumes Presidency.

After their meeting with the Tui Macuata, the chiefs further discuss plans for a traditional celebration and send off for the President-elect. 

 

