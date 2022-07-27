Borrowing was necessary: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has asked the leaders of government’s political opponents what they would have done when Fiji was hit by the pandemic in 2020.

The Minister was addressing parliament and stated the reason why the government took an almost $2 billion loan during this period.

Sayed-Khaiyum says borrowing was done not only for budget financing but most importantly to sustain foreign reserves.

He says borrowing was necessary and the right thing to do.

“Also, the money was used to pay unemployment benefits for our people. $432 million was paid out directly. Those people, the ladies who sit in the Hilton corridor, in the Outrigger who make handicrafts, no longer had a job; they benefitted from the $90, the two rounds of $50, and the two rounds of $360.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there has been so much misinformation and fear mongering about Fiji’s debt issue by the Opposition.

He says if Fiji had not borrowed, the country would have been in the same situation as Sri Lanka.

Sayed-Khaiyum says neither the leader of the Opposition nor the government’s political opponents gave a formula as to what they would have done.