Border security ramped up

Border agencies have been hosting a series of meetings as Fiji counts down to the re-opening of international borders.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says with less than 10 days to go, there is no room for mistakes.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that we have everything in place and, of course, ensuring that we are COVID-safe right throughout, creating the environment so that we can bring back some life and some activities in the economy which will be good for all Fijians”

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says preparations and COVID safety-readiness are being constantly monitored in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

“We are working very hard to ensure that we prepare the facilities and we have the protocols in place as well to support the intentions of government.”

The border agencies include Airports Fiji Ltd, Customs, Immigration the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force.

These agencies hope to make a lasting impression on tourists who will in turn market Fiji as a safe destination.