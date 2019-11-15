Border restrictions clarified

Immigration’s Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan has clarified the COVID-19 border restrictions that are in place.

Karan says with the exception of four countries, travelers coming to Fiji for private functions like that of weddings and the up-coming Easter break have not been restricted, provided they clear the mandatory health screening at our ports of entry.

However, the PS says nationals from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea will not be allowed to enter Fiji.

“We have not put any restrictions on any of the public gatherings in Fiji but for international conferences, we are not allowing that to happen so all conferences until further advice have been deferred. But anyone wanting to come for any private function, wedding, there’s no restrictions for them from the countries that we allow.”

Karan has also clarified that Fijian nationals returning to Fiji from the four countries on the restricted list must adhere to a 14 day self-isolation period to ensure they are coronavirus free.