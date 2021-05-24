Home

News

Border opening entices American travellers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 7:45 am

The opening of Fiji’s international borders on Wednesday has also excited American travellers.

U.S Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel says the embassy has been inundated with enquiries from travellers wanting to fly over to Fiji.

Greubel says the Embassy has been in constant liaison with Fiji Airways which is arranging flights out of California to Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everything that we are hearing is that there will be daily flights from California to Fiji on Fiji Airways and that every flight is nearly booked or booked.”

When asked about the new Omicron variant, Greubel says they are monitoring the situation but they have confidence things will push ahead.


[U.S Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel]

“Everyone is looking at the variant, so far seems like the vaccine is holding up well about it, symptoms have been mild, Fiji’s population is largely vaccinated now, Fiji’s government is determined that it’s still safe to bring in tourists so as long as the public health science supports that we are all for bringing the tourists here and help the economy getting rebuilt.”

The US envoy says there are already a number of flights planned out of Los Angeles.

