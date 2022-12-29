Border alert against Sayed-Khaiyum issued

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the border alert against former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is a normal procedure taken by the Criminal Investigation Department.

The CID headquarters issued the alert, saying the person of interest is currently under investigation regarding a case of alleged inciting communal antagonism.

The alert says it’s believed that Sayed-Khaiyum is currently in Australia.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the process is for CID to be notified when the person of interest returns to the country so that further investigations can be conducted.

He says a report against Sayed-Khaiyum was lodged last week.