Booster shot effective against Omicron

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 3, 2022 8:00 am
According to recent data from the UK Health Security Agency, a booster vaccine is 88 percent effective at preventing people with COVID-19 from ending up in the hospital

Data in relation to the administration of booster shots shows that they are effective against the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

According to recent data from the UK Health Security Agency, a booster vaccine is 88 percent effective at preventing people with COVID-19 from ending up in the hospital.

Although Fiji is currently experiencing a surge of the third wave, the Minister for Health, Doctor Iferemi Waqainabete, is encouraging every eligible Fijian to get their booster jab.

“We do know from what’s happening overseas that the case will be less than what we saw before because this time around we have the protection of the vaccination and, more importantly, the booster dose”

The Health Ministry says that almost all the cases testing positive have minor symptoms and are in stable condition as the majority are fully vaccinated.

“It is highly transmissible, more transmissible than the delta variant, there will be some who will be unwell”

The World Health Organization is advising countries to use the lessons from 2021 to help us navigate current and any possible future waves.

It has been more than 3 years since the outbreak of the coronavirus began in China, and health experts are advising people to continue with the current COVID safe protocols.

 

