Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Booster doses run low|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Booster doses run low

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 5:00 am

The Ministry of Health has a shortage of booster dose supplies for all those eligible for the booster jab this month.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 142, 240 people are due to receive the booster dose this month, but the current stocks of the Moderna vaccine, which is being used as the booster dose, are in excess of 100,000 doses.

Dr Fong reassures that they are expecting more of the Pfizer vaccine by the middle of this month.

Since administering the booster jab, 39,179 people in Fiji have so far received their dose.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign also continues around the country.

605, 032 people or 97.9 percent of adults have received one dose and 570, 990 people or 92.4% of the target population are now fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.