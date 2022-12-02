Boost exports to Italy and Jamaica

Picture above is the Suva Port. [File]

A statistical analysis of international merchandise trade for Fiji has revealed an increase in domestic exports to Italy and Jamaica.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed in its September report that exports to Italy have increased by $35 million, while there has been an increase of $13.4 million for Jamaica.

It claims that this is especially true for sugar, wood ornaments, and molasses exports.

Exports of sugar, turmeric, gold, trousers, men’s garments, and corned meat of bovine animals, life jackets, life belts, and electrical conductors dropped for the United States, Australia, and New Zealand markets.

Meanwhile, there is an increase in imports from Singapore, China, Malaysia, and Fiji’s top markets, Australia and New Zealand.

Fiji’s re-exports of goods also increased to Tonga, Wallis and Futuna, the Cook Islands, and American Samoa, while there was a decrease in the re-export of tuna, gas, and vacuum pumps to Japan.