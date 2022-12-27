Bookings for speeding exceed 100

Police patrolling in Suva.

111 drivers were booked for speeding, and four were booked for drunk driving since 6am yesterday.

According to Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu, the Western region had the highest number of breaches.

He says 54 bookings were recorded in the West, 33 in the South, and 24 in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Driu says three of the four drunk driving arrests were made in the Western Division.

According to the police, a 47-year-old technician, a 30-year-old taxi driver, and a 33-year-old PSV driver were arrested in Lautoka for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The fourth arrest was made in the Southern Division along Matanikorovatu Road in Nasinu, where a 26-year-old man residing in Narere was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Chief Operations Officer is also calling on drivers to recognize the threat of driver fatigue.

He says yesterday, three children and a 28-year-old man were rushed to the Navua Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and landed in a drain.

The driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep, resulting in an accident near Korovisilou.

Police state that the driver will be questioned as the investigations continue.

ACP Driu says police will continue to issue the advisories, and the onus is on drivers to take heed.