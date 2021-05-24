Bookings at resorts are up

As the tourism industry slowly recovers, a number of resorts and hotels continue to see positive booking trends.

One, in particular, is the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, which is already fully booked for upcoming events.

General Manager Silvano Dressino says the resort has been abuzz, which is encouraging.

Article continues after advertisement

“Easter we are fully booked already and we also see the July and August season will be a sellout period and not only for us and I its also heartwarming for all the resorts.”

The resort also celebrated their 5th anniversary, which they marked in a way to show their confidence in the recovery process of the industry.

Dressino says during their five years in Fiji, they have always assisted the local community and this is what they will continue to do.

Currently, 400 staff are back at work.