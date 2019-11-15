Book drive organized to help the needy children

The Foundation for the Education of the Needy Children in Fiji has organized a book drive in collaboration with Kasabias Pte Ltd.

The book drive is aimed at broadening the knowledge of our children and help in their education.

Kasabias has placed boxes at their seven retail outlets in Suva, Samabula, Nakasi, Nausori, Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka.

FENC Fiji is encouraging the public to drop off any new or used books of any genre in boxes provided at the named Kasabias outlet.