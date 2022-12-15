Bonus for Fiji Pine Group

[Source: Fiji Pine/ Facebook]

Christmas came early for 331 employees of Fiji Pine Group.

The Group announced a gross bonus payout of $348,338 for its staff today.

Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says the year-end recognition bonus was awarded on an “across the board basis”, with workers to receive $1,704 and $2,262 for weekly and staff positions respectively.

He says the Group continues to look after the welfare of its workers through various reforms.

Kumar says during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, workers continued to be employed, receive increments and year-end bonuses.

During the bonus announcement, Kumar says FPG has fostered a performance-based recognition system, which is applicable to all employees, purely based on merit.

To qualify for the year-end performance bonus, Kumar says the employees had to cross the minimum KPI-assessed rating of 40 percent.

Kumar acknowledges+ FPG workers for their hard work in 2022, as they look forward to another productive year in 2023.