Bomb plot allegations are being investigated: Tudravu

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has received a letter from complainant Veronica Malani who alleges that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was involved in a bomb plot in 1987.

Tudravu says Malani has raised concerns about the investigation process surrounding the handling of her report.

He says he has assured her that the manner of the investigation has not changed and that Malani has been given progress reports of her case.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says this has been done since the day her report was lodged and a senior investigating officer visited her home several times to brief her.

The investigating officers have been complying with necessary processes in communicating the progress of her investigation.

The Acting Commissioner also reveals that investigators have communicated with the investigating officer in the 1987 bombing cases.

The officer confirmed investigating three bombing cases where two persons were subsequently charged and produced in court.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the report lodged by Malani is linked to the same allegations and reports lodged in 1987, since the matter was already investigated and dealt with in court.

The Acting Commissioner is again calling for patience and understanding as investigators need time in compiling and gathering facts and evidence pertaining to this report as they cannot rush the investigation process.