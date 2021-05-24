Bola dedicates award to her late mother

Life became grimmer for Litia Bola when her mother, who raised her single-handedly, passed away two years ago.

However, the love and support from her extended maternal family were overwhelming, and that pushed her beyond her boundaries and to join the police academy three months ago.

Today, Bola sowed the seed of her perseverance and hard work as she received the most improved constable award amongst the 184 recruits during the pass-out parade at Nasova Police Academy.

Bola now gears up for her first posting as a police officer.

“Just seeing them here really brings back those memories with my Mother. But I’m glad they are here, everything happens in God’s timing. Nothing happens anyhow and I’m really grateful for today and I’m grateful for the instructors and the opportunity I have here at the Fiji Police.”

Bola initially didn’t see herself as becoming a police officer, but she took on the challenge to come out of her comfort zone.

Meanwhile, Apisai Kunaqoro who has been a pillar of strength to the Viseisei, Vuda lass, dedicates his niece’s achievement to her late mother.

“We dedicate this award to her Mum watching from heaven right now and all the tears in the family thinking of her Mum. I can’t explain the joy and how proud we are as a family from Vuda.”

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu also urged the recruits to know their roles, take ownership of their actions and remain apolitical in the execution of their duties.