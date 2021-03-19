Bogus surveyors continue to dupe the public by offering cheaper rates for certain services.

The registered surveyors gathered in Suva yesterday, to find solutions to the challenges they are facing.

Member of the institute Dinesh Narayan says they are having difficulty in dealing with unregistered surveyors.

“So we have to ask them what you want to get surveyed, so there’s silence and they say I want to get my pegs deferred, then we said why. We want to know if it’s encroachment or not so if it’s encroachment so I know I have to do a drawing so we can give it to the client. But when we give them a good price like we will do it in a $1000 and they say somebody’s is doing it for $200. How can you do that?”

Narayan says there is a need to educate the public on what they need to focus on when hiring surveyors.

“So this is where we have to tell them, who’s your surveyor, whose going to do the work, things like that. All we can do is make them aware that these things are happening and I’m a registered surveyor I do my own work things like that.”

There are around 42 registered surveyors in the country with 10 working for relevant ministries.

The institute is reminding Fijians to always engage a registered surveyor if they want their lands surveyed.