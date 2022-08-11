Body retrieved from creek

Police say the victim was seen walking from the Kinoya traffic lights partially clothed at around 9pm. [File Photo]

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found in a creek near the junction of Caubati Road in Nasinu last night.

Police say the victim was seen walking from the Kinoya traffic lights partially clothed at around 9pm.

An eye witness saw the victim jump into the creek and attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Valelevu Police with the assistance of the National Fire Authority officials, managed to retrieve the victim.

He was rushed to the Valelevu Health Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything after 9pm on Caubati Road, or may have a relative or family member missing is asked to call 8937171.