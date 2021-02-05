Home

News

Body of three-year-old identified

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 10, 2021 4:03 am

The body of a child found in Vatutavoi, Ba yesterday has been identified.

Police have confirmed the deceased is a three-year-old who was reported missing on the 30th of last month from Naqiroso Settlement in Lautoka.

Police say the body was identified by the child’s mother.

Article continues after advertisement

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon by a woman who was catching crabs.

The woman found the partly decomposed body stuck in nearby mangroves and alerted police.

The child’s body is kept at the Tavua Hospital.

A post mortem will be conducted soon.

An investigation continues.

