Body of police officer recovered

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 19, 2020 2:50 pm

The body of a 52-year-old Police officer has been recovered from a boat that capsized near Toberua Island last night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the victim who was based at Nausori had gone out fishing with three others when they encountered bad weather.

The three were rescued by a fisherman, however, the Police officer could not be located

Naisoro says a search was conducted early this morning whereby the victim’s body was recovered.

An investigation is ongoing and a post mortem examination will be conducted soon.

 

