Body of new born baby discovered
June 16, 2020 4:20 pm
The body of a new born baby was discovered by a 36-year-old man in Bulileka, Labasa yesterday.
Police say the man made the discovery inside his home.
The complainant’s wife who is believed to have given birth, is currently admitted at the Labasa Hospital.
Police also say the woman is a suspect and will be interviewed once medical clearance is given.
