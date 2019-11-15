Home

News

Body of Naitasiri man recovered

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
December 29, 2019 1:10 pm

The body of a man in his late 40’s has been recovered from the Naivucini waters in Naitasiri.

A search was conducted by villagers with the help of officers from Vunidawa Police Station and the body was found this morning.

It is believed the victim got swept away by strong currents while crossing the river yesterday.

According to police, a post mortem will be conducted soon to ascertain the cause of death.

Fijians are being advised not to swim or cross flooded creeks and rivers.

Motorists are being urged not to drive through flooded areas.

Investigation continues.

 

