Body of missing Nakorokula villager found

The body of the Nakorokula villager who was reported missing has been found.
Police say the victim failed to return home after a fishing trip on Tuesday.
His body was found late yesterday afternoon.
It is now being kept at the Nadi Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.
