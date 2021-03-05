Home

News

Body of missing Nakorokula villager found

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 11, 2021 5:53 am

The body of the Nakorokula villager who was reported missing has been found.

Police say the victim failed to return home after a fishing trip on Tuesday.

His body was found late yesterday afternoon.

It is now being kept at the Nadi Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

