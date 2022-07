[File Photo]

The body of the farmer in his 30s has been retrieved from the Naqase River, Namuamua in Namosi.

This follows the joint search effort with Police and villagers.

A post mortem will soon be conducted.

The man had tried to cross a flooded bridge around 7pm yesterday

The man who was allegedly intoxicated was travelling with a group of people on a village carrier last night.