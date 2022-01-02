Body of missing fisherman recovered

The body of the Labasa fisherman who was reported missing at sea since Wednesday has been recovered.

Police say the 40-year-old man’s body was found floating near Nukutatava in Tabia by three fishermen from Labasa.

The man was one of three fishermen who had gone out fishing on Wednesday when their boat capsized near Vorovoro Island.

One of the three men was rescued while the other two were missing, a 30-year-old and a 40-year-old.

The 30-year-old managed to reach land safely yesterday while the search for the 40-year-old continued.

The body was recorded at around 2pm today.

It’s now at the Labasa Morgue awaiting post mortem.