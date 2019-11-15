Missing man's body recovered

The Police have recovered the body of the man who was reported missing at sea following the boat collision in the Nabouwalu waters this morning.

The body was recovered a while ago by the search and the rescue team.

Police Forensics are at the scene and have just bagged the body.

The man and three others were in a wooden fishing boat when it collided with an interisland ferry about 5km from the Nabouwaly Jetty this morning.

Police say the fishing boat was totally wrecked.

The three men were rescued following the collision but one man remained missing.