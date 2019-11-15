Body of five-year-old discovered

The body of the five-year-old boy who disappeared after he fell into a river near Natoika Village in Naitasiri on Wednesday has been discovered.
The victims’ body was recovered by Police and villagers yesterday.
A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.
The investigation continues.
