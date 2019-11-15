Home

Body of five-year-old discovered

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 30, 2020 6:33 am

The body of the five-year-old boy who disappeared after he fell into a river near Natoika Village in Naitasiri on Wednesday has been discovered.

The victims’ body was recovered by Police and villagers yesterday.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation continues.

