Body of fisherman recovered, another remains missing

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 3, 2020 4:51 pm
Police officers have recovered the body of a man reported missing during a fishing trip in Sigatoka earlier this week. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police officers have recovered the body of a man reported missing during a fishing trip in Sigatoka earlier this week.

Police say a relative has identified the man who is believed to have drowned after the boat he was in, capsized.

A man who was fishing at Qarai Beach made the discovery and alerted Police.

The deceased was with two others on Thursday morning when strong currents caused their boat to overturn.

One managed to swim to safety while the third remains missing after being swept into open seas.

Search efforts continue.

