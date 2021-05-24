Body of Asian national found in a creek

A body found in Namadi Heights Suva this afternoon is believed to be that of an Asian national.
FBC News understands the deceased was in her fifties and attempts are underway to confirm her identity.
Police officers are still at the scene gathering evidence.
The body was found floating in a creek.
A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
