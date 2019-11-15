Body of a 6-year-old recovered

The body of the 6-year-old child who went missing while swimming in the Dawa River in Ra was recovered yesterday afternoon.

With the help of villagers from Dawa Settlement, Police managed to retrieve the victim’s body 100 metres from where he disappeared.

The toddler’s body was found by a 54-year-old woman.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.