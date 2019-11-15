Home

News

Body of a 6-year-old recovered

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 8, 2020 7:39 am
The body of the 6-year-old child who went missing while swimming in the Dawa River in Ra was recovered yesterday afternoon.

The body of the 6-year-old child who went missing while swimming in the Dawa River in Ra was recovered yesterday afternoon.

With the help of villagers from Dawa Settlement, Police managed to retrieve the victim’s body 100 metres from where he disappeared.

The toddler’s body was found by a 54-year-old woman.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

