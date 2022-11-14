Body of teen recovered

The body of the 16-year-old reported missing whilst swimming in the Natuva River has been recovered.

Police say the victim’s body was recovered by villagers from Viria Village this morning.

His body is being kept at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, awaiting post-mortem examination.

The victim was returning from a fishing trip with others from Natuva Village, Korovou when it is alleged he tried to swim across to the other side of the river, but due to the strong current, was swept away.

Investigation continues.