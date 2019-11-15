Body recovered in cassava plantation

A man who was reported missing last month was found dead at Qauia settlement in Lami this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms a 47-year-old, landscaper of Lami Town Council residing at Qauia Settlement, Lami went to his cassava plantation and after walking up the track beside the riverside noticed a body of a man.

Naisoro says the man has been identified as a man reported missing last month.

The victim was identified by his brother.