Body recovered in cassava plantation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 17, 2020 6:53 pm
A man who was reported missing last month was found dead at Qauia settlement in Lami this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms a 47-year-old, landscaper of Lami Town Council residing at Qauia Settlement, Lami went to his cassava plantation and after walking up the track beside the riverside noticed a body of a man.

Naisoro says the man has been identified as a man reported missing last month.

The victim was identified by his brother.

