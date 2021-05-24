Body found in Wailea Settlement

A man’s body was discovered in Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva this morning.

It is believed the victim was in his 40’s.

FBC News understands the victim was from Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa.

Police have confirmed that officers attended to a report of drinking where they found a man lying motionless on the road.

Officers also identified some visible injuries.

The place has been cordoned off.