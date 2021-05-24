Body found in Votualevu

A body was discovered just outside the front gate of the Newworld IGA complex in Votualevu, Nadi today.

Police confirm that the man was in his 50’s.

According to spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the information they gathered is that the man usually waits at that place every morning on his way to work.

An eye witness told FBC News that Police were at the scene around 6.30am.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigation continues.

This will be the fourth dead body found this month.