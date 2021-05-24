Home

News

Body found in Votualevu

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 29, 2021 8:15 am
[Source: Supplied]

A body was discovered just outside the front gate of the Newworld IGA complex in Votualevu, Nadi today.

Police confirm that the man was in his 50’s.

According to spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the information they gathered is that the man usually waits at that place every morning on his way to work.

Article continues after advertisement

An eye witness told FBC News that Police were at the scene around 6.30am.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigation continues.

This will be the fourth dead body found this month.

 

 

