Body found in Nausori settlement

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 23, 2020 7:58 am

The body of a man was discovered in a Nausori settlement this morning.

Police say the discovery was made near the Natuatua Settlement in Toga by a man who was on his way to work.

The victim is yet to be identified as the police investigation continues.

