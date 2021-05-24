Body found in Lautoka

A body has been found under a bridge in Natabua, Lautoka earlier this afternoon.
Police are currently at the scene and have cordoned off the area.
The bridge is located a few metres from the Natabua junction along the Queens highway.
According to Police, the man’s body is yet to be identified.
Investigations continue.
