Body found in Lautoka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 26, 2021 6:56 pm
A body has been found under a bridge in Natabua, Lautoka [Photo: Supplied]

A body has been found under a bridge in Natabua, Lautoka earlier this afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene and have cordoned off the area.

The bridge is located a few metres from the Natabua junction along the Queens highway.

According to Police, the man’s body is yet to be identified.

Investigations continue.

