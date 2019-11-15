Body found at Suva Foreshore identified

The body of a man that was found floating along the Suva Foreshore this morning has been identified.
The deceased, a resident of Kalekana in Lami was identified by his nephew.
A post mortem will be conducted soon to ascertain the cause of his death.
