Body found at Suva Foreshore identified

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 23, 2019 2:12 pm

The body of a man that was found floating along the Suva Foreshore this morning has been identified.

The deceased, a resident of Kalekana in Lami was identified by his nephew.

A post mortem will be conducted soon to ascertain the cause of his death.

