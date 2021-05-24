Body found at Kulukulu in Sigatoka

Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Kulukulu, Sigatoka yesterday afternnoon.

A report was received at the Sigatoka Police Station yesterday of a woman in her 50s found motionless outside her residence in Kulukulu Settlement.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says a woman from the same settlement had earlier alerted police after she could not reach the deceased after several attempts.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

The investigation continues.