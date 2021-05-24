News
Body found at Kulukulu in Sigatoka
November 18, 2021 4:50 pm
Police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Kulukulu, Sigatoka yesterday afternnoon.
A report was received at the Sigatoka Police Station yesterday of a woman in her 50s found motionless outside her residence in Kulukulu Settlement.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says a woman from the same settlement had earlier alerted police after she could not reach the deceased after several attempts.
A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.
The investigation continues.
