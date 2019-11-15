Bodies of missing brothers recovered from Vuda this morning

The bodies of the two brothers who were reported missing in the Dreketi River in Vuda, Lautoka were recovered this morning.

The bodies were retrieved by Police Officers from the site of the incident.

Both victims were playing with their friends when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the 18-year-old was trying to get the ball from the water and when he struggled to surface, the 17-year-old then tried to assist him and he too failed to surface.

A post mortem will soon be conducted.

Police also acknowledged the assistance rendered by the military officers led by the Republic of Fiji Military Force Chief of Staff Captain John Fox during the search and other members of the public.

Police are advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children during the week-long holiday and to monitor their whereabouts to avoid such incidents.