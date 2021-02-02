Bodies of Sigatoka couple transferred for post mortem

The bodies of a couple who were found dead in their home next to Lawai village, Sigatoka are now being transferred to the Lautoka Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra’s bodies remained in their house overnight under tight police security to give to the Forensics team time gather evidence from the scene.

Resident Abhenesh Singh says the couple were real-estate developers and owned an estimated 110 acres of freehold land in the area.

Article continues after advertisement



[Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra- Supplied]

The first person at the scene and who wants to remain anonymous says he found the couple lying motionless and claims that both had visible stab wounds.

He also claims that there were also notable cracks on the back window of the three-bedroom house.

Police have cordoned off the area as the investigation continues.