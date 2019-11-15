Boat collision victim yet to be identified

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the man who died in a boat collision in the Nabouwalu waters in Vanua Levu early this morning.

The victim went missing following a collision between the fishing boat he was in, and an interisland ferry about five kilometers from the Nabouwalu Jetty.

The man’s body was recovered hours later, by the police search and rescue team in Nabouwalu.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the man was one of three in the wooden fishing boat and not four as earlier reported.

The two are at the Nabouwalu Hospital and have been questioned by police.

Naisoro also confirms the fishermen came from Viti Levu and are originally from Tailevu.

Police are working with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) in investigating the incident.