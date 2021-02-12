Boarding schools receive essential items

Several boarding schools in Vanua Levu received food ration, non-food items and boarding materials from the government yesterday.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the items are part of several donations given to them and they have repacked them to be given to boarding schools.

The items include towels and blankets from the Indonesian government and mosquito nets donated by the Australian government.

Included in the package as well are hand sanitizers donated to the government by Paradise Beverage during TC Harold.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama handed over the first lot of packs to Lekutu District School.

Head Teacher Maciu Kaulotukiono says the assistance is timely and much needed.

The school has 37 boarding students, all of whom are from Taveya Island and they are being accommodated in tents.

Both the dormitories along with their dining hall were destroyed by TC Ana.

Also receiving the packs were Waibunabuna Primary School in Lekutu which has 11 boarding students, who come from remote villages.

Nabala Secondary School in Naduri, Macuata also received school kits donated by the New Zealand Government along with food packs and beddings. The school has 33 boarding students.