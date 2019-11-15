Boarding at Kubulau District School to re-commence

Boarding at Kubulau District School in Bua will re-commence from this Sunday.

After it was suspended, following the damages boarding facilities sustained during TC Winston in 2016.

This week, the Katalyst Foundation, the charitable arm of Lyndhurst Limited and Kookai, a renowned fashion brand in Australia and the US donated 40 mattresses to the school that will now make boarding possible.

Article continues after advertisement

School Manager Sailosi Rakanace says the donation will now enable students from Waisa, Natokalau and Naseseivua villages to board at the school and not travel daily, due to the worsening road conditions.

Rakanace says most times vehicles refuse to service the area and students have to walk almost two hours to get to school.

Katalyst Foundation Administrator Support Officer Radilaite Tagivetaua says as their work revolves around development in the Bua Province, they saw it fit to help the school.

“These students, during wet conditions, they have to walk six miles to get to school and the Head Teacher shared with us how it was affecting their school work. So, we thought, why not! It was a great initiative especially seeing the community, the fathers coming together putting in their time assembling the beds”.

A newly built girl’s dormitory, dining hall and kitchen area was constructed over the course of the last three years.

By the beginning of this year, the only thing that was stopping the students from boarding was the lack of proper bedding in the dorms.