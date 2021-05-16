Military investigates soldiers for protocol breaches

The military has completed preliminary investigations against soldiers alleged to have breached COVID-19 protocols.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu has confirmed to FBC News that a Board of Inquiry has been set up to look into the actions of the soldiers involved.

Seruiratu also confirms all necessary procedures will be followed, however, only when the RFMF is able to do so in a COVID safe environment.

The minister says relevant changes have been implemented by the RFMF to ensure there are no future breaches.

It was earlier confirmed that two soldiers stationed at quarantine facilities came into close contact at the Tanoa Hotel in Nadi, which is against COVID-19 protocols.



The Tanoa Hotel in Nadi

One of the soldiers is believed to have been exposed to the virus while handling the luggage of two arrivals from India.

He is then believed to have infected the second soldier.

Another four soldiers who returned from overseas are alleged to have fraternized amongst themselves which is also in breach of protocols.

Seruiratu adds however that the majority of frontline workers including military and police have been working tirelessly, following strict requirements and deserve to be acknowledged for their hard work.