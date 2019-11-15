Bo praises PM Bainimarama’s COVID-19 efforts

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo has congratulated Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for his strong leadership in combating COVID-19.

Bo highlighted that without the PM’s strong leadership, Fiji could not be as safe as it is now, and neither would the Chinese community staying here would be.

“I am very pleased and congratulations Prime Minister for your strong leadership. I very much agree with what the Prime Minister mentioned. Fiji has now entered a ‘new normal’ and on one hand, we have achieved a lot with the concerted effort of the government and the people of Fiji and the Chinese communities.”

However, Bo stressed that he cannot become complacent and must be vigilant during these difficult times.

He assured that the Chinese Government remained committed to providing the necessary support in all areas post COVID-19.

“Our next priority work is on the post COVID-19 period. How to facilitate our people and the country (Fiji) to recover economically and we will follow the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He made the comments while handing over medical supplies donated by the Fiji Chinese Friendship Association & the Private Sector.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama welcomed the assistance.

“Thank you for this wonderful donation that will help our frontline workers, assist them with the work that they do every day.”

Association president Fang Fang Jamnadas says the donation which totals over $136,000, was brought in from China.