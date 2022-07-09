Blue Pacific Village to showcase regional resilience

Thurston Gardens in Suva

Fiji will host a “Blue Pacific Village”, recognizing the strength and resilience of the Blue Pacific region, as part of the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting that will be held from Tuesday.

The program reflects on the Pacific’s solidarity, cultural diversity and the 50 years of journey that the Pacific Family has accomplished since the establishment of the PIF.

It will feature activities significant to our Pacific Family.

These include Climate and Oceans, Regionalism, Early Childhood Development, Promoting Women and Girl Empowerment in the Pacific.

The event will also create awareness and appreciation of the Pacific’s unique cultures, through exhibition of authentic artifacts, culture and traditions.

It is a platform where the Pacific Missions will be displaying educational information regarding their respective countries and that of the region.

There will be public talanoa sessions, a showcase of the Pacific’s unique cultural performances, arts and music, food stalls.

The Blue Pacific Village provides opportunities for Pacific women and youth entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, and talents and market their products.

The Village will be staged at the Thurston Gardens in Suva, and will open to the general public from Monday.