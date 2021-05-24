Home

Blue Pacific continent under siege

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 8, 2021 12:59 pm
[Source: Office of the Prime Minister]

Fiji and the Pacific are being forced to normalize living in a state of constant existential threats.

The world’s largest ocean state is reeling with the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the region is now looking at resilience, innovation and adaptation to deal with the trauma of internal displacement of entire communities and coastal cultures.

Bainimarama made this remark at a Pacific high level event in Glasgow, Scotland where global leaders are meeting to discuss climate change solutions.

“Right now with global warming of over 1.1 degree Celsius, our Blue Pacific continent is under siege, from severe cyclones, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and erratic rainfall patterns.”

He adds Pacific Island leaders have come to COP26 with a critical goal and a clear demand to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees.

The Prime Minister says this is critical to the survival of the Pacific nations and imperative for the wellbeing of the global community and the economy.

