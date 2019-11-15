Blue Gas builds new LPG terminal in Suva

More than 30 million dollars is being injected into the construction of an LPG terminal by Petroleum and Gas Company, better known as Blue Gas.

The company today performed a foundation laying ceremony for the new liquefied petroleum gas terminal at Delainavesi in Lami.

Managing Director Ajay Punja says until now they have had to service all customers from the only storage depot in Vuda Lautoka.

Punja says the storage terminal will further cement Blue Gas’s footprint in the central and eastern regions and improve customer reach.

More than 70 people are expected to be employed upon the completion of the project next year.