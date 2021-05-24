Blue bond announced to address climate crisis

Investing in the blue economy is a no brainer for Fiji says Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.

This is one of the reasons to issue the first sovereign blue bond in the Pacific.

While announcing that Fiji will issue the Pacific’s first sovereign Blue Bond in the summer of 2022, he says Fiji being the 26th largest country by area of our Exclusive Economic Zone and home to 3.5 percent of the world’s coral reefs, the protection of those ecosystems is a service to its citizens, the coming generations, and all of humanity.

The AG says in the context of both the pandemic and the mounting climate crisis, the need to unlock new and additional resources to accelerate resilience-building has never been more urgent.

He says our priorities cannot wait and this bond issuance is a means to accelerate our economy’s net-zero transition and increase our climate resilience

The Attorney General says we are not only calling for additional financing for ocean issues while calling out the growing shortfalls in international climate financing, but also doing all to create solutions – at home, and in parallel to the efforts in Glasgow.

He adds they are advocating for greater action and investment to accelerate the global effort to protect the ocean – understanding the indispensable resource it is to all humankind.

Sayed- Khaiyum says Fiji has committed to designating 30% of exclusive economic zone as marine protected areas by 2030.

He says the blue bond concept marries the pillars of Fiji’s climate response and the desire to drive financial innovation and our advocacy for greater action to protect oceans.

This is Fiji’s second sustainable development bond issuance since the Green Bond was launched in 2017.

From now until March 2022, the Government of Fiji will continue to work closely across line Ministries, industry stakeholders, UN Agencies, and technical partners, to further qualify, quantify, design, and articulate technically robust investments that we can realize from the blue bond proceeds.